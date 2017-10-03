Quantcast
Milwaukee County Executive asks for faster approval process on $60 wheel tax

By: Associated Press October 3, 2017 1:51 pm

The Milwaukee County Executive's office says its proposal for a $60-a-year wheel tax will need to be passed ahead of the budget if the county is to receive the full $14.6 million worth of revenue that a fee set at the level would generate next year.

