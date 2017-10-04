Quantcast
Boldt provides hands-on masonry experience at 'Women at Work' event

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com October 4, 2017 3:53 pm

Participants in the Women at Work program that the Boldt Co. held in Green Bay on Wednesday had a chance to try their hand at masonry and similar work.

Four employees from the Appleton-based contractor attended the event, which gives middle-school-aged girls to a taste of what it’s like to work in the construction and technology fields. Wednesday’s event took place at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College campus.

About 200 eighth-grade girls attended. Boldt employees ran hands-on masonry activities throughout the day.

Various sessions dealt with robotics, medical electronics, prototypes and machine tools. Participants also had a chance to learn more about the trades and technology and speak with employers.

