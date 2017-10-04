Committee to vote on bill lifting mining moratorium

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A legislative committee is preparing to take the first votes on a Republican bill that would lift Wisconsin’s sulfide-mining moratorium.

The Senate Committee on Sporting Heritage, Mining and Forestry is scheduled to vote on the proposal on Wednesday afternoon. Approval would set up a full vote in the Senate.

Wisconsin lawmakers enacted legislation in 1998 requiring any company that is seeking to mine sulfide ores such as copper, zinc and gold to first prove that similar mines have been operating in Canada or the U.S. mines for 10 years and have been closed for 10 years without causing pollution. The state Department of Natural Resources has never made a final determination that any applications fit those standards.

Sen. Tom Tiffany’s bill would eliminate the moratorium, exempt sampling from environmental impact statements and forbid administrative law judges from blocking DNR mining-application decisions.