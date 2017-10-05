Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Bidding threshold bill wins committee endorsement

Bidding threshold bill wins committee endorsement

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com October 5, 2017 2:25 pm

A bill that would double the threshold determining when public projects must be put out to bid received the backing of a State Senate committee on Thursday. Specifically, the legislation would raise the state's bidding threshold for public projects from $25,000 to $50,000. Separately, it would subject school districts to the state's bidding requirements for the first time. ...

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo