Home / Construction / In teaching, Albers finds students lack once-common experiences

In teaching, Albers finds students lack once-common experiences

By: Chris Thompson October 5, 2017 11:11 am

The construction management student walked up to Mark Albers holding a tool and posing a question: “What is this squeeze-y thing?” Albers, an associate professor in the building-construction management program at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, chuckles as he recalls the encounter. “I said, ‘Son, that is a pliers,’” Albers said. He stresses that was an extreme example of ...

