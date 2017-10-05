Milwaukee leaders hosting job fair for residents seeking construction jobs

Milwaukee leaders are calling on residents looking for work to consider helping build hundreds of new apartments and homes in the city.

Mayor Tom Barrett and the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee announced a job fair will be held on Thursday. During the fair, which will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army distribution Center on North 60th Street, job seekers will have a chance to register for a list with the housing authority that will allow them to be contacted by contractors when job opportunities come open.

Those who attend will also be able to meet employment and training organizations for construction and non-construction jobs.

A major project already underway for the housing authority is the Westlawn Gardens, a planned mixed-income neighborhood that will have apartments, townhouses, single-family homes and retail space south of West Silver Spring Drive, between North 60th and North 68th streets.

“This is a time of renaissance and revitalization for Milwaukee, including the northwest side of the city,” Mayor Tom Barrett said in a statement. “This job fair will build off the progress made at Westlawn Gardens, connecting residents with jobs and further transforming the rest of the area.”

The housing authority expects construction to begin on nearly 200 apartments at Westlawn Gardens in the next several months. More than 700 new homes are planned to be built there during the next five years.