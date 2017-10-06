Kalahari project breaks ground

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions officials broke ground on the company’s convention-center expansion at its Wisconsin Dells resort on Thursday.

The 112,000-square-foot expansion will include a 52,000-square-foot ballroom and 10 additional meeting rooms. The new space will join the existing 35 meeting rooms and 20,560-square-foot and 17,200-square foot ballrooms.

The expansion is expected to open September 2019.

“When we first opened Kalahari, we had to work hard to create an experience where a convention center and indoor waterpark could exist together,” Travis Nelson, owning family member of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, said in a news release. “This model has been a splendid success and is now a vital part of any indoor waterpark in the industry today.”