Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Kalahari project breaks ground

Kalahari project breaks ground

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com October 6, 2017 2:13 pm

kalahariwi-renderingKalahari Resorts and Conventions officials broke ground on the company’s convention-center expansion at its Wisconsin Dells resort on Thursday.

The 112,000-square-foot expansion will include a 52,000-square-foot ballroom and 10 additional meeting rooms. The new space will join the existing 35 meeting rooms and 20,560-square-foot and 17,200-square foot ballrooms.

The expansion is expected to open September 2019.

“When we first opened Kalahari, we had to work hard to create an experience where a convention center and indoor waterpark could exist together,” Travis Nelson, owning family member of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, said in a news release. “This model has been a splendid success and is now a vital part of any indoor waterpark in the industry today.”

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo