Milwaukee streetcar gets a name

Hop aboard The Hop.

Milwaukee officials on Friday announced that the city’s streetcar will be called The Hop, sponsored by Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The Forest County Potawatomi will be providing $10 million over 12 years to cover the streetcar’s operating costs. The money will also pay for a year’s worth of rides free of charge to the public.

Work on the $124 million, 2.5-mile streetcar system started this spring. An initial 2.1-mile downtown route will have streetcars traveling parts of St. Paul Avenue, 4th Street, Broadway, Jackson Street, Ogden Avenue and Kilbourn Avenue.

“We want to keep this momentum going for construction workers, for businesses, for residents and everyone who loves this great city,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said Friday, adding the project will contribute to the downtown’s ongoing renaissance.

A separate, 0.4-mile lakefront extension will take cars along Michigan and Clybourn streets to the site designated for The Couture, a $122 million, 45-story high-rise being built in downtown Milwaukee near Lake Michigan. Work on those two parts of the streetcar route is expected to wrap up by late 2018.

City officials had applied for a $20 million federal grant to cover half the cost of a proposed 4th Street extension that would take streetcars to the doorstep of the new arena being built for the Milwaukee Bucks. They learned in the summer of 2016 that they would not be receiving the money.

Barrett said city officials will continue to seek federal money to pay for further extensions.