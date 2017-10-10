Quantcast
TOP BIDDERS: Largest winning bids in Wisconsin this past week

TOP BIDDERS: Largest winning bids in Wisconsin this past week

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com October 10, 2017 3:32 pm

1. Amount: $10,950,000 Project: Fieldhouse addition in Platteville Awarded to: Kraemer Brothers LLC, Plain 2. Amount: $5,890,000 Project: Recreation-center addition in La Crosse Awarded to: R.J. Jurowski Construction, Whitehall 3. Amount: $5,593,749 Project: Fire-protection retrofit in Madison Awarded to: Miron Construction Co., Neenah 4. Amount: $ 3,188,284.30 Project: Water-main improvements in Somers Awarded to: Reesman's Excavating & Grading Inc., Burlington 5. Amount: $2,542,000 Project: Fire-protection retrofit fire-suppression work in Madison Awarded to: ...

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

