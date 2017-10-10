Quantcast
Woman’s arm severed in industrial accident

By: Associated Press October 10, 2017 8:05 am

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a woman’s arm was severed in an industrial accident in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about the accident Monday morning at Lakeside Foods in Random Lake.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman’s arm was severed above the elbow. The dispatch center talked people on the scene through live-saving procedures until deputies arrived and applied a tourniquet on the victim.

She was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital. No other details were released.

The accident is under investigation.

