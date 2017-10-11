Quantcast
Greenfire bets big on the construction industry

Greenfire bets big on the construction industry

By: Daily Reporter Staff October 11, 2017 6:00 pm

Greenfire was born of the Forest County Potawatomi Community’s desire to diversify the tribe’s business so it wouldn’t be completely reliant on its success in the gambling industry. Until the late 1980s, the Community had been among the poorest of Wisconsin’s 11 Native American tribes, and it didn’t want its progress tied to the fate of one enterprise.

