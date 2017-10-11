Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2017 Newsmakers of the Year / Massaroni makes name for herself on Bucks arena project

Massaroni makes name for herself on Bucks arena project

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com October 11, 2017 6:00 pm

As the new Milwaukee Bucks arena starts to take shape, so does the promising career of Tess Massaroni. Since joining Mortenson Construction in 2014, Massaroni has worked on big projects such as the expansion and renovation of Acuity Insurance’’s corporate headquarters in Sheboygan and the ProHealth Care D.N. Greenwald Emergency Department in Mukwonago. Now she finds herself ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo