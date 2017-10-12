Amazon pitch extends beyond Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A pitch to land a new Amazon headquarters in southeastern Wisconsin will extend beyond Milwaukee.

The organization that promotes the economic benefits of the region, Milwaukee 7, plans to pitch a number of sites in the area. The Journal Sentinel says the group’s vice president, Jim Paetsch, is unwilling to identify the sites now.

Amazon in September announced its request for proposals for a second headquarters. The deadline for proposals is Oct. 19, and a decision is expected in 2018. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has also said the city would make a pitch.

M7 covers Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties.