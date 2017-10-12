Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Amazon pitch extends beyond Milwaukee

Amazon pitch extends beyond Milwaukee

By: Associated Press October 12, 2017 10:04 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A pitch to land a new Amazon headquarters in southeastern Wisconsin will extend beyond Milwaukee.

The organization that promotes the economic benefits of the region, Milwaukee 7, plans to pitch a number of sites in the area. The Journal Sentinel says the group’s vice president, Jim Paetsch, is unwilling to identify the sites now.

Amazon in September announced its request for proposals for a second headquarters. The deadline for proposals is Oct. 19, and a decision is expected in 2018. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has also said the city would make a pitch.

M7 covers Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo