Journeyman-to-apprentice ratio bill advances

Journeyman-to-apprentice ratio bill advances

By: Erika Strebel October 12, 2017 12:35 pm

Lawmakers have given preliminary approval to a bill that would prevent state officials from requiring that more than one journeyman supervise any one apprentice entering the trades. Journeyman-to-apprentice ratios now vary by trade. For carpenters, for example, the mandatory ratio is one-to-one when there is only one apprentice in a class. But for every apprentice that joins after that, three ...

About Erika Strebel

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter. She can be reached at 414-225-1825.

