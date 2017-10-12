Miron awarded $65.9 million contract to build new UW-Madison rec facility

Miron Construction Co. will build UW-Madison’s new Southeast Recreational Facility.

The Neenah-based contractor was awarded the contract after submitting a low bid of nearly $65.9 million for the work. State officials had estimated the project would cost $82 million, and their total budget including design work was set at $96.5 million.

The project calls for demolishing the existing 170,145-gross-square-foot recreational center and replacing it on the same site with a 240,560-gross-square-foot building. A skywalk will be used to keep the new center connected to a nearby arena, the LaBahn.

With the new center, students will have eight basketball courts – twice as many as are found in the existing building; 30,400 square feet of fitness space, five fitness studios, nearly 30 short-course pool lanes, a diving well, and 1,200 seats of spectator seating.

UW-Madison officials say a new recreation center is needed to meet increasing demand from students.

The project was designed by Milwaukee-based Workshop Architects and St. Louis-based HOK.

Work on it is expected to finish by winter 2020.