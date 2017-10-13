Business Digest for October 16

Wellspring Construction Group open for business

Wellspring Construction Group, a design-build firm that specializes in industrial, commercial, retail, financial, hospitality and automotive building projects, opened its doors for business earlier this month.

At the helm of Wellspring is Tim Knepprath, president and partner, and Steve Royer, director of construction.

Knepprath has more than 25 years of industry experience, and Royer has been involved in more than $500 million worth of investments in his 30-plus years in the industry.

J.P. Cullen holds career fair

J.P. Cullen & Sons recently held a construction career-fair at its Janesville headquarters, where the contractor played host to 241 high school students, teachers and parents from 14 nearby schools.

The career fair used mock-ups, hands-on demonstrations and discussions with recruiters to help students learn what it’s like to work in the trades.

This marks the third year J.P. Cullen has put on a career fair.

DWD launches statewide apprenticeship program

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development this month celebrated the start of a new youth-apprenticeship marketing program. Responding to industry demand, the program provides money to employers and high schools who are working to pair students with an employer.

Specifically, the program is for high school juniors and seniors. Participants will be enrolled in academic classes while being employed and receiving hands-on instruction from a mentor.

EUA receives award for school project

Eppstein Uhen Architects has received a grand prize award for excellence in educational facility design in Learning By Design magazine’s fall 2017 edition. The award was giving for the firm’s work on the Waunakee Intermediate School, specifically for its architectural and interior design and for having benchmark-type attributes worthy of imitation.

raSmith updates brand, website

R.A. Smith Inc. has launched a new brand identity and a new website, www.rasmith.com, the company announced recently. Company officials say the new and shorter name, raSmith, comes in response to how most clients refer to the company.

The rebranding follows a leadership change that was announced back in August, when Ricky Smith was named president of the company and Richard Smith became chief executive officer and took on a more advisory and supportive role.

Kraus-Anderson hires Yahn as senior project manager

Kraus-Anderson Construction Co.’s Madison office has brought on Nate Yahn as senior project manager.

Before joining the firm, Yahn was a project manager at J.H. Findorff & Sons, where he oversaw large projects in various industry sectors. He has also worked for Mortenson Construction in Minneapolis and Nunn Construction in Colorado Springs, Colo.