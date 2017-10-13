Dranzik appointed as permanent director of General Mitchell airport

Brian Dranzik will permanently serve as director of the General Mitchell International Airport.

Dranzik, who was appointed by County Executive Chris Abele in 2012 to be county director of transportation, has been the interim airport director since September. The previous director, Ismael Bonilla, was fired after being accused of misconduct by county auditors.

Dranzik also served as interim airport director for a nine-month period running from 2015 to 2016, when he oversaw the completion of the airport’s $40 million baggage-claim remodeling project.

“Brian Dranzik has been a source of stability, leadership, and innovation in various capacities at the airport for 14 years, which makes him the obvious choice to oversee MKE’s ongoing growth and success,” Abele said in a statement.

As director of transportation, Dranzik helped gather support from stakeholders in state and federal government to help carry out Abele’s plans to accelerate the construction of a new international terminal. Abele’s 2018 budget proposes $25 million to pay for design and engineering work related to those plans, as well as the demolition of the existing Concourse “E,” which will free up the site where the new terminal is to be built.

“I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished at MKE over the past couple of years and am honored that County Executive Abele has entrusted me with the important task of making sure this growth is only the beginning,” Dranzik said in a statement.

Bonilla’s firing came after the county’s Audit Services division found that he had given the engineering and planning firm Hanson Professional Services a tour of the Timmerman Airport last year before the firm had submitted a bid to develop a business plan for the airport.