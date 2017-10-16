Quantcast
Court declines to weigh in on case involving landscaper

By: Erika Strebel October 16, 2017 1:15 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decided on Thursday not to weigh in on an appeal of a dismissal of a legal-malpractice case filed against a Brookfield lawyer by the owner of a landscaping company whom he had represented in a personal-injury case.

