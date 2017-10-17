Quantcast
Home / Government / Builders, developers voice support for bill overturning land-use decisions

Builders, developers voice support for bill overturning land-use decisions

By: Erika Strebel October 17, 2017 3:14 pm

After hearing from the U.S. Supreme Court that the law would not let them sell property they own in St. Croix County, a Wisconsin family set about on Tuesday to have the law changed. Donna Murr and her siblings were told by the Supreme Court in June that they were prohibited by a local ordinance from ...

