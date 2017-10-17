Board talks about Foxconn deal, no vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leaders of Gov. Scott Walker’s job creation agency met behind closed doors again to discuss contract negotiations with Foxconn Technology Group but didn’t take any action.

The electronics giant wants to build a flat-screen manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant. Walker signed a $3 billion incentives package for the company last month.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is working on a contract with Foxconn to execute the incentives. WEDC’s board met Tuesday morning to discuss the contract in closed session.

Agency CEO Mark Hogan told reporters after the meeting that the deal is complex and the earliest the board could vote would be at its Nov. 8 meeting.

The agency met at the end of last month in another closed session to discuss the contract but didn’t take any action.