SHIRLEY, Wis. (AP) — A silo collapse has injured two men at a farm in Brown County.

The collapse happened about 9 a.m. Wednesday at the farm in Shirley.

WBAY-TV reports the men were inside the silo when the structure, filled with corn silage, collapsed. One of the men was airlifted from the scene. The other was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

One of the owners of the farm says both men were conscious. It’s not known what caused the collapse.