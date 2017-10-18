Agency leaders working on flaws in Foxconn deal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Leaders of Gov. Scott Walker’s job creation agency have delayed a vote on a contract with Foxconn Technology Group while they deal with a flaw in the language.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. board met in closed session on Tuesday to discuss a contract putting forward $3 billion worth of package for a massive Foxconn flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant. The board took no action.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports state Sen. Tim Carpenter, a Milwaukee Democrat who sits on the board, said the agency discovered an unspecified flaw in the language. He declined to elaborate but called the issue “a nuclear bomb” that would result in a deal that doesn’t protect taxpayers.

WEDC CEO Mark Hogan says the earliest the board could vote would be at its November meeting.