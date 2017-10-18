Assembly Democrat unofficial winner in Racine mayoral race

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — State Rep. Cory Mason is expected to leave the Legislature after winning election as the next mayor of Racine.

Mason, a Democrat, led Alderman Sandy Weidner by 5,356 votes to 4,392 in unofficial returns Tuesday night.

Mason told The Journal Times he was looking forward to the prospect of “really rebuilding the middle class” in the area.

Mason replaces John Dickert, who resigned in July to take another position. When Mason announced his run, he noted the difficult of accomplishing anything as part of the minority in Madison. He said he would resign if elected.

He didn’t immediately respond to an email Wednesday asking about his plans to leave the Assembly.