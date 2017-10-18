BUILDING BLOCKS: Heartis Village North Shore

Project name: Heartis Village North Shore

Address: 100 W. River Woods Parkway, Glendale

Size: The 96,770-square-foot center will have 105 assisted-living and memory-care apartments

Start date: November 2017

Estimated completion date: Early 2019

Developer: Caddis Partners LLC, Dallas

General Contractor: Stevens Construction Corp., Madison

Engineer: The Sigma Group, Milwaukee

Architect: Katus LLC, Austin, Texas, lead architect; New Eden Landscape Architecture LLC, landscape architect

Other Contractor or Subcontractor: Pathway Senior Living LLC, Chicago, will manage the new senior-living center once it has been built

Significance to the region: The Glendale senior community is one of several developments that have been built as part of Texas-based Caddis’ expansion in the Midwest in the past two years. Heartis Village North Shore will offer various amenities, including landscaped grounds with garden areas and walking paths; large, secured courtyards; common areas; activity rooms; a wellness suite; library; media room; a large dining room; a beauty shop; and a barber shop.