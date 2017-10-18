BUILDING BLOCKS: Heartis Village North Shore

Project name: Heartis Village North Shore
Address: 100 W. River Woods Parkway, Glendale
Size: The 96,770-square-foot center will have 105 assisted-living and memory-care apartments
Start date: November 2017
Estimated completion date: Early 2019
Developer: Caddis Partners LLC, Dallas
General Contractor: Stevens Construction Corp., Madison
Engineer: The Sigma Group, Milwaukee
Architect: Katus LLC, Austin, Texas, lead architect; New Eden Landscape Architecture LLC, landscape architect
Other Contractor or Subcontractor: Pathway Senior Living LLC, Chicago, will manage the new senior-living center once it has been built
The Glendale senior community is one of several developments that have been built as part of Texas-based Caddis' expansion in the Midwest in the past two years. Heartis Village North Shore will offer various amenities, including landscaped grounds with garden areas and walking paths; large, secured courtyards; common areas; activity rooms; a wellness suite; library; media room; a large dining room; a beauty shop; and a barber shop.