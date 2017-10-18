Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Walker rides Harley, jogs in new video touting record

Walker rides Harley, jogs in new video touting record

By: Associated Press October 18, 2017 8:44 am

Gov. Scott Walker rides a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and jogs in a red Wisconsin T-shirt on a new campaign video touting his record ahead of his run for re-election.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo