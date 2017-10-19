Crane operator fatally crushed by falling metal in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a crane operator was killed at a metal business in Milwaukee when he was crushed by a 5,000-pound piece of metal.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the victim as 42-year-old Kelvis Price of Milwaukee. Price was lifting the large steel plate with a magnetic crane that he operated by remote control at Russel Metals on Monday afternoon when one of the magnets failed.

Price was found lying on his back with the plate on top of him from the waist down. He was pronounced dead at a hospital Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the company and the United Steelworkers union are working to determine the cause of the accident.