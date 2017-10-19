Quantcast
Proposal to sell Green Bay prison up for hearing

By: Associated Press October 19, 2017 9:41 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A proposal to sell a state prison in Green Bay is up for hearing before the state Senate.

The proposal to be considered Thursday calls for selling the 120-year-old Green Bay Correctional Institution and building a new prison in Brown County or an adjacent county.

Under the Republican bill, a private entity would build and own the new prison, allowing the home county and other jurisdictions to collect property taxes on it.

Supporters say a new prison is needed because the current one is over capacity and needs costly repairs.

The prison was originally a bicycle factory and, in 1897, was turned into a reformatory for men. It’s now a 29-acre maximum-security prison with an imposing perimeter wall and guard towers. The original stone-clad reformatory is on the National Register of Historic Places.

