Milwaukee Water Works warns of burglars posing as utility workers

Milwaukee Water Works warns of burglars posing as utility workers

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com October 20, 2017 4:14 pm

Milwaukee Water Works is warning residents of burglars who are pretending to be employees of the city-owned utility in order to gain access to homes.

The utility notified residents on Thursday that impostors had entered a number of homes on the city’s south side by claiming that they were checking for leaks. After gaining access to these homes, the impostors stole things.

Milwaukee Water Works said that all of its employees who are on duty drive vehicles marked as belonging to the city of Milwaukee and carry photo identification. They also do not engage in door-to-door sales or bill collection.

The alert comes after police reported that burglars were posing as construction or utility workers in order to break into peoples’ homes.

A Milwaukee Police Department spokesperson said in an email on Thursday there was no evidence connecting these latest incidents with some similar thefts that had occurred earlier in the year.

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

