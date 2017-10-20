Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / New database aims to shed light on contractors doing business in state

New database aims to shed light on contractors doing business in state

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com October 20, 2017 3:42 pm

A new online database aims to prevent government officials from feeling in the dark when deciding whether a contractor would responsibly handle taxpayer dollars. The system, officially called the Bidder Database, could hardly come at a better time, say the people behind it. With Wisconsin's prevailing-wage laws now repealed for all public projects, they warn that local officials may ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo