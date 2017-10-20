Senators press Pruitt for concessions on biofuels mandate

Michael Biesecker and David Pitt

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is looking to make peace on biofuels standards with a group of senators from corn-growing states who could upend President Donald Trump’s nominees for key regulatory posts.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt pledged in a letter to Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and a half dozen other Republican lawmakers to take specific actions benefiting the biofuels industry.

Last summer, Pruitt proposed biofuels targets for 2017 and 2018 that were set slightly below current levels. This followed a push by oil companies to ease mandates included in the Renewable Fuel Standard, which requires ethanol from corn and soybeans to be blended into gasoline and diesel. Although Pruitt’s letter said he was still assessing the matter, EPA’s current analysis finds that those standards should be set “equal to or higher” than the amounts previously proposed.

During his presidential campaign, Trump had advocated protecting the renewable fuel standard, which helped his election performance in Iowa, where corn production is near and dear to many voters.

Pruitt’s decision came a day after the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works delayed consideration of four Trump EPA nominees. Ernst, a member of the committee, had said she had concerns about the nomination of Bill Wehrum to lead the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, which oversees the Renewable Fuel Standard.

After receiving Pruitt’s letter, Ernst said she is now prepared to vote in favor of Wehrum’s confirmation.

“I had to have those assurances in writing from the administrator before I was willing to move Bill Wehrum forward,” Ernst said on Friday in a call with reporters from her home state. “I just didn’t want verbal assurances, I wanted it in writing.”

The other senator from Iowa, Chuck Grassley, also threatened earlier this week to scuttle Trump’s nominees unless Pruitt backed off. Iowa is the leading corn producer in the country and one of the top soybean growers. With 43 ethanol refineries and 12 biodiesel plants, it also leads the U.S. in biofuels production.

Pruitt’s concessions on biofuels reaffirmed the political muscle wielded by the biofuels industry’s defenders in Congress. It also upset the fossil-fuels industry, which has counted on Pruitt as a reliable ally since his days as attorney general of Oklahoma, when he fought the Obama Administration’s limits on carbon emissions.

A spokeswoman for the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, Diana Cronan, said it was “astonishing” to see Pruitt appear to make concessions even before the U.S. government was ending its consideration of the subject.