Legislator wants to see Foxconn incentives deal before vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker who sits on Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s jobs creation agency’s board wants to see a contract with Foxconn Technology Group before voting on the deal.

Foxconn wants to build a flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant. Walker signed a bill last month handing the company $3 billion in incentives.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is putting the finishing touches on a contract with Foxconn. When the deal is done, the board will enact it by voting on a staff review of the contract.

Sen. Tim Carpenter, who sits on WEDC’s board, voted against the incentives package. He said last week that the agency had discovered an unspecified flaw in the language. He issued a news release Monday demanding to see the actual contract before the board votes.