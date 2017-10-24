Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Budget amendment would keep wheel tax at $30, cut several road projects

Budget amendment would keep wheel tax at $30, cut several road projects

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com October 24, 2017 3:30 pm

An amendment to Milwaukee County's 2018 proposed budget would eliminate a handful of road projects at the expense of scrapping a controversial $30 increase to the county's wheel tax. County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb on Tuesday morning announced he was proposing a sweeping amendment to County Executive Chris Abele's recommended budget. The amendment, which the county board's finance ...

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo