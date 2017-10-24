Contractors submit bids to demolish Estabrook Dam

Politics be damned, contractors are jumping at the chance to tear down the Estrabrook Dam.

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District on Tuesday opened bids it had received for the demolition of the dam in Estabrook Park, marking another step toward the structure’s demise.

Six contractors submitted bids before the 10:30 a.m. deadline on Tuesday. Terra Engineering & Construction Corp., of Madison, submitted the low bid of $844,421.

The other bids the district received ranged in amount from roughly $1.3 million to $2.3 million. The other companies bidding for the work were: Veit & Co., of Rogers, Minn; C.W. Purpero, of Oak Creek; RAMS Contracting Ltd., of Lannon; Super Western, of Menomonee Falls; and Michels Civil, a division of Brownsville-based Michels Corp.

The MMSD is removing the dam after a long-fought battle among public officials over whether the structure should be restored or destroyed.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and others argued the dam should be removed to reduce pollution. Members of the County Board, meanwhile, argued that the dam provides recreational opportunities to residents.

Until last year, proponents of demolishing the dam had made little progress toward swaying the County Board. Then Abele, along with the MMSD and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, announced a plan that would let the dam be removed without the approval of board members.

The plan called for the city to rezone the county-owned land around the dam. The plan was meant to take advantage of a wrinkle in the law that lets county property not zoned as parkland to be sold by the county executive without first getting approval from the county board.

Abele then sold the land to the MMSD with the understanding that the district would demolish the dam and give the land back to the county once that project was finished.

