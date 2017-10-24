Legislature’s audit committee to hold WEDC hearing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature’s audit committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on a report that found deficincies at Gov. Scott Walker’s job creation agency continue to persist.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has faced scrutiny since Walker formed it in 2011, failing to recover loans to troubled companies, handing out $126 million without formal review and experiencing high turnover.

The Legislative Audit Bureau released a report in May that found the agency continues to struggle, failing to accurately track jobs its awards are supposed to create and retain, handing out nearly $10 million in bad loans over the past two years and failing to turn over millions in tax credit repayments to the state.

The audit committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the report Tuesday afternoon.