Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Trades weigh in on proposal to change journeyman-to-apprenticeship ratio

Trades weigh in on proposal to change journeyman-to-apprenticeship ratio

By: Erika Strebel October 24, 2017 3:38 pm

Chad Smith, owner of Master Electric in West Bend, employs four journey men, two apprentices and two helpers. He would like to move his two helpers into his trade’s apprenticeship program. But with the journeyman-to-apprenticeship ratio the state has set for his trade, he would have to find a way to hire another journeyman amidst the current ...

Tagged with:

About Erika Strebel

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter. She can be reached at 414-225-1825.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo