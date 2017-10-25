Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com October 25, 2017 11:44 am

Rendering courtesy of Uihlein-Wilson Architects.

Project name: Milwaukee School of Engineering Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall

Address: Near the corner of North Milwaukee and East State streets, Milwaukee

Cost: $34 million

Size: 64,000 square feet over four floors, plus another 18,000 square feet of underground parking

Start date: Early- to mid-2018

Estimated completion date: Early- to mid-2020

Owner: MSOE

General Contractor: A general contractor has yet to be named

Lead Architect: Uihlein/Wilson Architects, Milwaukee

Significance to the region: The new building, which will be used to expand MSOE’s educational offerings in artificial intelligence, cyber security, robotics and other things, is being made possible by a $34 million donation from the MSOE graduate Dwight Diercks and his wife, Dian Diercks. This is the largest single gift from an alumnus in the university’s 114-year history.

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

