Lawmaker: Lack of guarantees delays Wisconsin’s Foxconn vote

By: Associated Press October 25, 2017 9:35 am

A state senator negotiating with Foxconn to establish a massive electronics plant in Wisconsin says a key vote on a contract was delayed because taxpayer funds could be exposed if the Taiwanese company doesn't fulfill its end of the deal.

