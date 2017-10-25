Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Minnesota looks to restore Mississippi River island

Minnesota looks to restore Mississippi River island

By: Associated Press October 25, 2017 1:37 pm

Work on a $6.7 million construction project to restore an island on the Mississippi River in northeast Minneapolis is scheduled to begin next month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo