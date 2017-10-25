Walker: Forestry HQ moving to Rhinelander by Jan. 1

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says the Department of Natural Resources’ forestry operations will move from Madison to Rhinelander.

The governor announced on Wednesday that the forestry headquarters will be housed in a DNR service center in the northern Wisconsin city. Members of the forestry leadership team will move to the site by Jan. 1.

The rest of the DNR’s forestry positions will move in phases either to Rhinelander or other places north of state Highway 29.

The 2017-19 state budget Walker signed in September requires the DNR to move the forestry headquarters from Madison to a site in northern Wisconsin by the beginning of 2018.

Walker said in a news release Wednesday that moving the headquarters north will enable the DNR to work more closely with the forestry industry.