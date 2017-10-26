Agency cancels public hearings in St. Cloud on oil pipeline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The state Public Utilities Commission has canceled public hearings scheduled this week in St. Cloud on Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude-oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

In a news release, the PUC says the city of St. Cloud advised the commission of “logistical and safety issues” related to many events being held on Thursday at River’s Edge Convention Center.

The commission is reviewing options for rescheduling the two hearings in St. Cloud.

Last week, protesters cut short a hearing in Duluth on the Line 3 project.

Tribal and environmental groups say the project threatens pristine waters where wild rice grows.

Enbridge and its supporters say Line 3 is a needed piece of infrastructure, and that replacing it will make it safer while creating jobs.