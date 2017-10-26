Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Big milestones in store for Zoo Interchange between Friday, next August

Big milestones in store for Zoo Interchange between Friday, next August

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com October 26, 2017 2:41 pm

Drivers heading along Interstate 94 through the Zoo Interchange will be witness to a big construction milestone on Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which is rebuilding the massive interchange in Milwaukee County, announced on Thursday that new permanent westbound lanes were scheduled to open to commuters that morning. Beyond that, the department's plans for that stretch of I-94 will have ...

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo