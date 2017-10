The Milwaukee Bucks on Monday gave The Daily Reporter a sneak peek of the court that the team that will be played when the Bucks host the Boston Celtics on Thursday night for the team’s “Return to the MECCA” game.

The contest will take place in the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA, and will take place on a replica of the famous court the Bucks played on from 1977-1988.

Mequon-based ProStar Surfaces painted the floor on Monday morning.