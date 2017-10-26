Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / City, property owner to face off before high court over roundabout assessment

City, property owner to face off before high court over roundabout assessment

By: Erika Strebel October 26, 2017 2:43 pm

Should a landowner have to pay extra taxes for a nearby public project even though it has had no effect on the value of his property?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo