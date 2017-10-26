Workers’ comp lawyer challenging Lipscomb’s seat on Milwaukee County Board

The Glendale resident and workers’ compensation lawyer Casey Shorts will challenge County Board Chairman Theo Lipscomb for his seat as supervisor.

Shorts, a lawyer at The Previant Law Firm, formally announced his bid on Wednesday for county board supervisor. In a statement, Shorts said he would work with other county leaders even if he didn’t agree with them.

“The challenges the county faces will never be solved unless we move beyond the personal attacks, constant in-fighting and needless war of words between the County Board and the County Executive,” Shorts said.

The statement alludes to the public back-and-forth between Lipscomb and County Executive Chris Abele. The two leaders often disagree on issues of policy, especially regarding the wheel tax, a local vehicle-registration fee collected on top of the state’s annual $75 fee.

Milwaukee County has a $30 wheel tax that went into effect just this year as part of the county’s 2017 budget plan. Abele has proposed doubling the wheel tax next year. Lipscomb is an outspoken critic of the registration fee, and has said he will not vote for it to be increased, even by a lesser amount.

Shorts is a graduate of UW-Madison and Marquette University Law School, where he was a founding member of Marquette’s Student Veterans Society.