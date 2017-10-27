Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / 7 Detroit-area communities remain under boil water advisory

7 Detroit-area communities remain under boil water advisory

By: Associated Press October 27, 2017 12:35 pm

Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) employees and sub-contractors dig up part of 14 Mile Rd. just east of Verona St. in West Bloomfield, Mich., Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, as they repair a transmission water main break affecting at least 11 Western Oakland County communities and more than 250,000 residents and businesses with a boil-water alert until possibly Friday afternoon. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News via AP)

Great Lakes Water Authority employees and sub-contractors dig up part of 14 Mile Rd. just east of Verona St., in West Bloomfield, Mich., on Tuesday, as they repair a broken transmission water main affecting at least 11 Western Oakland County communities and more than 250,000 residents and businesses. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News via AP)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Seven Detroit suburbs are expected to remain under a boil water advisory through Sunday following a water-main break this week.

The Great Lakes Water Authority made that announcement on Friday, saying that an advisory for Bloomfield Township and Keego Harbor had been lifted following water testing. Advisories were lifted Thursday for Rochester Hills and Oakland Township.

Crews this week installed new sections of a broken 48-inch line that prompted a boil water advisory for about a dozen Oakland County communities.

Officials have said more than 300,000 people have been affected by the break in Farmington Hills.

The places still under the boil water advisory include Commerce Township, part of Farmington Hills, Orchard Lake Village, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Wixom and part of Novi.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo