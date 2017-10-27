7 Detroit-area communities remain under boil water advisory

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Seven Detroit suburbs are expected to remain under a boil water advisory through Sunday following a water-main break this week.

The Great Lakes Water Authority made that announcement on Friday, saying that an advisory for Bloomfield Township and Keego Harbor had been lifted following water testing. Advisories were lifted Thursday for Rochester Hills and Oakland Township.

Crews this week installed new sections of a broken 48-inch line that prompted a boil water advisory for about a dozen Oakland County communities.

Officials have said more than 300,000 people have been affected by the break in Farmington Hills.

The places still under the boil water advisory include Commerce Township, part of Farmington Hills, Orchard Lake Village, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Wixom and part of Novi.