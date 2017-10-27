Quantcast
Trending
Home / Community Development / Senate to vote on lead pipe replacement loans

Senate to vote on lead pipe replacement loans

By: Associated Press October 27, 2017 1:18 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate is expected to vote next week on a bill that would allow a public water utility and municipalities to finance property owners’ efforts to replace lead pipes.

Under the bill, public water utilities, cities, villages, towns or counties could provide grants, loans or both to property owners to help them replace portions of water pipes they own that contain lead.

Some fear the bill would lead to higher water bills if utilities put money toward replacing pipes.

The Senate is set to vote on the bill on Tuesday. Approval would send the measure to the state Assembly.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo