Walker, WEDC chief heading to Israel for trade mission

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker and the head of his jobs creation agency are heading to Israel for a trade mission.

Walker and Mark Hogan, CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, are scheduled to leave Wisconsin on Friday.

They’ll lead a 15-member delegation to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The goal is to promote Wisconsin as a location for Israeli water-technology businesses entering the U.S. market. Walker will meet a number of Israeli government leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, members of Netanyahu’s cabinet, U.S. Ambassador David Friedman and business leaders.

The trip is scheduled to last a week.