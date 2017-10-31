Senate OKs bill easing child labor requirements

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has passed a Republican bill that would further loosen child labor restrictions.

The bill would allow minors to work in businesses owned in whole or in part by their parents or guardians without a child work permit. The bill doesn’t change current limitations on when minors can work or how long, minimum wage requirements or restrictions on hazardous employment.

The Wisconsin Grocers Association supports the measure. No other groups have registered a position on the bill.

The Senate approved the bill on a voice vote Tuesday. The measure now goes to the Assembly.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in June that eliminated work permits for 16- and 17-year-olds, ending a century-old requirement that teenagers obtain a parent’s signature and permit to work.