WisDOT applies for federal grant to speed up I-94 north-south project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Tuesday applied for a federal grant that would help fund the final phase of the Interstate 94 north-south expansion project, the department announced.

The application was submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2017-18 Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program. The federal grant would allow the project to be completed by 2021, rather than 2032.

The I-94 north-south freeway project stretches 36 miles from Milwaukee to Wisconsin’s southern border with Illinois. Finishing the project has become a high priority for lawmakers since Foxconn announced it would build a $10 billion manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin.

“The I-94 North-South corridor plays a key role in the local and regional economy of southeast Wisconsin,” WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross said in a statement. “With new businesses investing in this region such as Foxconn, Amazon, Uline and Northwestern Mutual, WisDOT is looking to ensure that the transportation of goods and passengers throughout this region meets business and individual needs.”