Bill would allow Tesla to open dealerships in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The electric-car manufacturer Tesla would be able to sell its vehicles directly to customers in Wisconsin under a bill circulating in the Legislature.

The proposal, released Wednesday, would allow electric vehicle manufacturers to sell directly only to car buyers in Wisconsin. State law currently prohibits automakers from operating or controlling a car dealership.

Tesla sells directly to customers and says Wisconsin’s law preventing it from operating a car dealership is outdated and anti-business.

It is lobbying to pass the exemption, which would allow it to open a store in Wisconsin to sell and service its vehicles.

Tesla says each store would be the result of a $1 million investment and would create at least 25 jobs.

The proposal is being sponsored by Republican Rep. Rob Brooks and Sen. Chris Kapenga.